TPS looking to hire new bus drivers

Toledo Public Schools are working to hire new part-time bus drivers.

The district his hoping to hire 15 drivers, to cover for full-time drivers when they are unable to work.

TPS says while they have a full staff, the part time drivers are important during the winter months in helping kids get back to school.

TPS Director of Transportation Brad Aemisegger says the part-time positions could lead to full-time employment.

"Toledo Public schools likes to hire from within if at all possible," Aemisegger said. "Since our department is part time, we don't work in the summertime, it would be an avenue if you have skills that would suit into other departments in the school system, it gets your foot inside the door."

The new drivers will receive full benefits, competitive wages, and work a split shift. TPS is accepting applications online.

