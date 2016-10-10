One in four physicians don't use opioid database properly

An alarming statistic after an audit of the State of Ohio Medical Board: One in four physicians who prescribe opioid painkillers have not been using the mandatory opioid database.

The Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System (OARRS) is a tool for physicians and pharmacists to keep track of what painkillers are prescribed to patients.

And although it is now state law, some physicians are still not using it.

According to the audit, 12,000 doctors out of the 46,000 licensed physicians in the state failed to comply with OARRS requirements.

The top-25 violators prescribed drugs to 7,500 patients, and the top violator prescribed pain pills to 705 different patients without checking the opioid database.

OARSS was established in 2006 as a way to cross check what is prescribed to patients with different doctors.

Last year it was made law, and pharmacists applying for license re-certification must specify their use of the database.

The tool is in place to keep tabs on who is using what medication to make sure the patient is kept safe and to help prevent abuse.

"It's not just to find people who are drug seeking, it's a safety measure." said Lindsey Eitniear, pharmacist at UTMC. "And it's something that if a patient wants they can ask their physician to see it. It is something that patients can see, but it is just a record of what medications a patient is receiving for safety reasons."

According to OARRS guidelines, if a doctor is found to be in noncompliance, they could be subject to disciplinary action up to losing their license.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.