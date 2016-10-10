City Council District 2 announces essay contest for TPS grade school students

On Monday afternoon, District 2 Councilman Matt Cherry and Toledo Public Schools Board member Stephanie Eichenberg announced the start of their essay contest for third through eighth graders in the District 2 area.

These schools include Beverly, Byrnedale, Glendale-Feilbach, Harvard, Hawkins and McTigue.

The essay’s theme is neighborhood improvement and poses the question to students what they would change to make their neighborhood better and how they would make it happen.

Cherry hopes this project will help kids to think more about their community and what they can do to help make it better.

“When you do that little volunteer project and you get that feeling inside you, it makes you want to keep going,” Cherry said. “So if we can get these kids involved, get them doing things in their community, they’ll do it for the rest of their life.”

The students’ essays will be judged on four categories: creativity of the idea, ease of practical implementation of the idea, organization and grammar.

Councilman Cherry, along with Eichenberg, District 2 booster Steve Serchuk and retired TPS teacher Pat Sweet will judge the entries.

There will be top three prizes for both the third through fifth grade classes, and the sixth through eighth. First place essay will receive 200 dollars, second place: 100 dollars and third place: 50 dollars.

The classroom who has the winning essay and the class with the most participants by percentage will also receive a prize.

The essays must be submitted to the student's home room teacher by Nov. 7.

