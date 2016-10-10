Andersons to close Sylvania food market

The Andersons announced Monday they plan to close its specialty food market in Sylvania in November.

The company says their lease for the building is nearing renewal. They decided not to renew the lease. They market has been at the Sylvania location since April of 2007.

"The Sylvania Market was an original concept for the company that focused on specialty foods," president Dan Anderson said. "Transistioning to a food-only location presented unique challenges and sales year after year did not provide sustainable returns."

The closing will eliminate 96 full and part time jobs. However, the Andersons are working to place as many employees in open positions at other area stores. They will also provide services for employees who are transitioning careers.

The company says the Sylvania store will operate from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, and they will begin to liquidate inventory beginning October 16.

