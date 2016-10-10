Sandusky pastor convicted of child rape

A Sandusky jury convicted a local pastor of child rape Friday, sentencing him to life in prison.

According to Sandusky Register, Richard Mick, 55, was found guilty on four felony counts after only two hours of deliberations.

Mick, formally the pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church, raped a young girl on two occasion and fondled a young boy multiple times. Both victims were members of his church.

Two other alleged victims testified during the trial describing Mick's abusive behavior, for which he is facing an additional eight counts of gross sexual imposition.

During the trial, Mick's defense attorney, K. Ronald Bailey, refused to participate in the trial. He did not call any witnesses, nor did he cross-examine the state's witnesses. He also did not give opening or closing statements during the trial.

Judge Roger Binette held Bailey in contempt for his actions, and he may now face jail time himself.

Following his sentencing, Mick was turned over to Erie County deputies and taken to jail. He will be transferred to prison in the coming days.

