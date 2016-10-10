'Things That Go' Show at Levis Commons

Kids in Perrysburg explored over the weekend everything from from huge wheels to fast moving propellers in the 'Things That Go' show.

Levis Commons hosted the event that allows kids to get up close and personal with school buses, back hoes, farm equipment, dump trucks, and garbage trucks.

There was also inflatable hamster balls kids could jump inside and roll around in.

All the equipment at the show kids could touch and hear represented things that go.

"This is a great way for kids to do some hands on learning," said organizer Allison Schroeder. "Get them off the electronics, get them out and learn about equipment, things that go."

All the vehicles and equipment came from local businesses and organizations.

