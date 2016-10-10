Putnam Co. man severely burned after clothes catch fire

A Putnam County man was taken to the hospital Monday after a freak accident caused severe burns over his body.

Putnam County deputies responded to the home of Frank Paul Taschler, 87, in Riley Township for a medical emergency.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Taschler was burning papers and his pants caught fire by the open flame. Taschler was overcome by the flames, however he was unable to move due to his electric scooter being stuck in loose dirt.

When deputies arrive, they found Taschler suffering from burns over a large portion of his body, and most of his clothes were burned from his body.

He was taken to a hospital by Life Flight.

His condition is unknown at this time.

