Toledo Public Schools seeks bus drivers at job fair

Toledo Public Schools is looking for bus drivers!

The district says it's always in need of more drivers, especially substitutes.

On Monday, TPS is holding a job fair to specifically recruit bus drivers. There will be laptops available for interested applicants to complete the online application.

Candidates should bring their driver's license and social security card. Each will complete job interview questions on site and anyone with a CDL will receive a quick on-the-spot interview from a transportation department supervisor.

The job fair runs 3 to 6 p.m. at the TPS Transportation Department on 5600 Hill Avenue.

