Police K-9 and handler recognized for their efforts to keep Toledo safe

A local police K-9 and his handler were honored last week for their efforts in keeping the community safe.

Officer Mickey Mitchell and his partner Yuma were recognized Friday by the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers for the number of large seizures made last year.

