Toledo-Lucas County Public Library reveals new construction

On Monday morning, the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library showed off its new Sylvania Branch after several months of construction. This is the first addition to the public library in 20 years and it makes branch number 19.

The King Road branch is 23,000 square ft. and offers a meeting room, study spaces, a drive-through window and a 24-7 drop-off and pick-up kiosk in the lobby.

Although e-books have been steadily growing in our culture, paper books still dominate shelves. Officials say community growth along with the demand for library services shows the digital age is not making libraries obsolete.

"Google can get you a million hits and a million responses, but a librarian can get you the right one," Ben Malczewski said from the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library said. "It's just a way that we see ourselves as a guide for people, whether it's print materials, like showing people how to do a research project. It's the same thing with navigating the digital universe."

This new branch makes it so both Sylvania high schools have a public library just a block away.

