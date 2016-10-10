WTOL partners with iHeart Media Toledo for #RateTheDebate

On Monday night, WTOL partnered with iHeart Media Toledo to host an online discussion with the hashtag #RateTheDebate to try to spark interaction from local watchers about what they liked and disliked the most about the second presidential debate.

According to iHeart Media Toledo, GOP candidate Donald Trump sparked all top three most-tweeted moments.

Throughout the night, several other topics created engagement spikes regardless of party affiliation. WSPD monitored the reactions through a poll of whether listeners agreed, disagreed or felt neutral about what the speaker was saying. A few hot topics included border control, taxes and also heath care and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

As for party-specific reactions, Democrats agreed most with Clinton’s position on the ACA, her pointing out that many refugees are woman and children and therefore should be let into the country and her comments that Trump is not fit to be Commander-in-Chief.

On the other side, Republicans most agreed with Trump saying the U.S. is a divided nation, specifically referencing Charlotte, Baltimore, Chicago and Washington DC. Republicans also agree with Trump on his talking points about Clinton’s deleted emails and lastly, his comments on the Supreme Court Justices.

The majority of independents agree with Trump’s tax position, Clinton’s response to the Trump tape that was recently released and Trump’s acknowledgment of taking loss to avoid paying federal income taxes.

For more reactions, there is a complete list of agree and disagree votes from the poll on the WSPD iHeart Media website, along with a minute-by-minute transcript of the debate.

There will be the same type of online debate discussion on Oct. 9, as well as, a live #DebateNight viewing party in Waterville at Third Street Cigar.

