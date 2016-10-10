Tail-gating Snacks from Dei Fratelli

11 Layer Porked Out Dip from Dei Fratelli

Prep time 30 minutes Cook time 30 Minutes Servings 12 – 15

1/2 lb. bacon, cut into thick strips

1 (4.5 oz.) can green chilies

1 (14.5 oz.) can refried beans

1 lb. ground pork

2 (14.5 oz.) cans Dei Fratelli Chopped Mexican, drained, reserve juice

1 (14.5 oz.) can black olives, drained and crushed

2 cups iceberg lettuce, shaved

1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese

2 cups sour cream

1 ripe avocado, cubed

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 lime, juiced

1 bunch green onion, sliced

1 1/2 cups pork rinds, crushed

Directions:

1. Heat a large skillet over medium heat.

2. Add the bacon strips and allow the fat to render and the bacon to become crispy - about 15 minutes.

3. Remove bacon from pan and place on a plate lined with paper towel.

4. Discard about half the fat in the pan and save the rest.

5. Add ground pork and adjust heat to medium/high.

6. While pork is cooking, in another pot, mix the chilies and beans together. Simmer on very low heat until just warmed through.

7. In a separate bowl, mix the sour cream, cilantro, and lime. Set aside.

8. When pork is browned, about 15 minutes, add the liquid from the drained tomatoes. Allow to cool.

9. In a 2.5 qtr. glass bowl - or a 9 x 13 glass casserole - begin to assemble the dip. Layer as follows: bean and chilies, ground pork, sour cream mixture, olives, avocado, drained tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, cheese, green onion, pork rinds.

Chefs Tip: Feel free to add another layer! Or take one away! You could easily substitute guacamole for the avocado.