2016 Presidential Election: Deadline to register just one day away!

Election day is just four weeks away! So, what do you have to do to make sure your vote counts?

The deadline to register is Tuesday, October 11. If you don't register by then, you won't be able to vote.

All county board of election offices will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday, so you can make the deadline.

You can find a voter registration form online, at libraries, or the BMV. The form can then be dropped off at your county board of election office.

Not sure if you're registered? Chick here to find out.

Early voting will then begin Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is also soon approaching.

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, over 29,000 Lucas County voters have ready sent their requests in.

Ohio law allows voters to request an absentee ballot as late as noon on the Saturday before the election. But the Lucas County Board of Elections says the sooner the better. Right now, they're urging voters to send their absentee ballot requests in as soon as possible.

