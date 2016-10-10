Fire forces several residents out of apartment in west Toledo

Flames forced several people out of their apartments in west Toledo Monday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Miracle Manor Apartments on Jamieson Drive.

Luckily, everyone was able to get out safety, and firefighters extinguished the flames before too much damage was done.

We're told the people living in the apartment where the fire started had just moved out Saturday.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

