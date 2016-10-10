Woman arrested for allegedly robbing store with toy gun - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jasmine Clemons (Source: Toledo Police) Jasmine Clemons (Source: Toledo Police)
Toledo police arrested a woman Saturday after they say she robbed a central Toledo store using a toy gun. 

Jasmine Clemons, 18, is charged with robbery. According to the police report, Clemons entered the Family Dollar store on W. Bancroft Street Saturday and threatened a store manager with a toy gun wrapped in a plastic bag. 

Police say Clemons ordered the worker to empty the safe and the register. No one was seriously hurt. 

Clemons was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail around 10 a.m. Saturday. 

Clemons is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court. 

