Woman arrested for allegedly robbing store with toy gun

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police arrested a woman Saturday after they say she robbed a central Toledo store using a toy gun.

Jasmine Clemons, 18, is charged with robbery. According to the police report, Clemons entered the Family Dollar store on W. Bancroft Street Saturday and threatened a store manager with a toy gun wrapped in a plastic bag.

Police say Clemons ordered the worker to empty the safe and the register. No one was seriously hurt.

Clemons was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Clemons is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court.

