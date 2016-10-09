Man assisting with flat tire dies after being struck on I-75

A man died in the hospital on Saturday night after being struck by a car on I-75 north in Findlay on Saturday morning.

Steve Bilger, 40, of Findlay was stopped on I-75 at about 8:45 a.m. when he exited his vehicle to assist Christian North, 19, of Lima, who had pulled over with a flat tire in a construction zone.

That’s when a car driven by Melissa Smith, 40, of Findlay struck Bilger, who was standing behind his car.

Bilger was pinned between his car and the median wall after Smith’s car struck Bilger’s car, which in turn struck North’s car.

Bilger was flown to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center, where he died late on Saturday night.

North and his passenger, Renee Friend, 20, of Lima received non-life threatening injuries.

Smith and Caelan Smith, 14, a passenger in Smith’s car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Bilger's family.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.