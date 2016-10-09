Gloria Steinham campaigns with Ted Strickland in Toledo

Gloria Steinem was back in Toledo today.

The journalist and feminist activist campaigned around her hometown with Democratic Senate hopeful Ted Strickland.

One stop for Steinem was at the Clinton Campaign headquarters in downtown Toledo.

She spoke about women's rights, and the upcoming presidential election to a room full of Clinton campaigners.

Steinem emphasized the importance of this election for women's rights.

Gloria Steinem says of Hillary Clinton, "She uniquely understands that violence against women should be a consideration in our foreign policy because violence against females normalizes other violence."

Steinem says the only place where the most and least powerful people are equal is in the voting booth.

Steinham hopes people exercise their right this November.

