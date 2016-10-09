Crash claims life of 38-year-old Dundee woman

A woman is dead after a crash in Dundee Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Korrie Lake, 38, of Dundee, was driving west on Dixon Rd. when she was struck by a pickup being driven by Robert Mclaughlin, 55, of Newport.

Mclaughlin was driving north on Wells Rd.

Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Mclaughlin nor his passenger, Suzanne Santos, 52, of Newport were injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7493.

