Two dead after horrific car crash in Hancock County

A Two people are dead as a result of a head-on car accident on US 224 in Hancock County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Karl Kleman, age 84, of Ottawa, OH, was driving west on US 224 just east of County Rd. 139 when he was struck by a car being driven east by John Michael Kellenbarger, age 62, of Columbus which went over the centerline.

Mr. Kleman was taken to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Mr. Kellenbarger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 1:46 p.m. on Friday.

