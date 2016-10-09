Thousands expected for Apple Butter Festival

Front street was decorated with vendors, craftsman and crazed apple butter lovers Sunday morning, even arriving five hours before the event officially began at 10 a.m.

The 40th annual Apple Butter Festival is reputable for drawing in large crowds of up to 30,000-40,000 people, for its large variety of eats and free entertainment, but Steve Kryder, the co-chair of the event, said the whole reason it started is so much more than that.

“We try to make it a fun, educational day for families but we also talk about the history of the Maumee Valley and the rich tradition that’s here,” Kryder said. “It’s such a unique spot in the world, I always argue that this is probably one of the prettiest spots that’s in North America here on the Maumee and that lends itself to the people coming."

The festival also serves as a tradition for many families to attend. Kendra Williams comes annually with her family and this year she came in all the way from Arkansas to keep that tradition going.

“We actually plan our family reunion around the Apple Butter Fest and we call it ‘Apple Giving’ and so it's like our thanksgiving," Williams said. Among a hundred other people, she and her husband, Ethan Williams, waited in line before apple butter sales even started.

The Grand Rapids Historical Society started the festival in 1977 and uses the event to fund their organization in addition to several local non-profits.

