Man killed in motorcycle crash

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Sandusky County.

The crash happened at Green Creek Township on CR 185 and TR 181 at about 1:25 a.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richard Ulman, 43, of Clyde was driving his 2002 Harley Davidson eastbound on TR 181.

Ulman drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. He suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

Ulman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.