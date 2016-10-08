Senator Rob Portman withdraws support from Donald Trump

The backlash against lewd comments that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made about women in 2005 continued on Saturday.

In a statement released on his website on Saturday evening, Rob Portman withdrew his support for Donald Trump and says he will vote for Mike Pence for President.

"As I said yesterday, Donald Trump's comments were offensive and wrong. I had hoped to support the candidate my party nominated in the primary process. I thought it was appropriate to respect the millions of voters across the country who chose Donald Trump as the Republican Party nominee. While I continue to respect those who still support Donald Trump, I can no longer support him. I continue to believe our country cannot afford a Hillary Clinton presidency. I will be voting for Mike Pence for President."

Earlier in the day, Portman’s opponent for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat currently held by Portman, Ted Strickland, also made a strongly worded statement on the growing scandal.

It read in part:

“Last night, we saw the real Donald Trump.



The leaked video being watched by millions shows Trump talking about using his celebrity status to sexually violate women. It shows a sexually vulgar, predatory little man revealing the deeply disturbing way he treats women when he thinks no one is listening.



Now, everyone is listening.



Over 120 Republican leaders (and counting) won’t vote for Donald Trump. Many Republicans are calling on Trump to step aside.



But one man is doing the unthinkable and continuing to support Donald Trump: Rob Portman.

Rob Portman should be ashamed for continuing to endorse a sexual predator for President of the United States.”

