Jeep worker to be guest of Clinton campaign at Sunday's debate

A local self-described “union guy” will make his way to St. Louis on Sunday to attend the second presidential debate.

Jeep worker Joe Nudi will be a guest of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Nudi caught the campaign’s eye last summer and was featured in a Bill Clinton video at the Democratic National Convention.

Nudi says he thinks America is moving in the right direction.

"Right now the middle class is thriving. The next leader I want, I want the middle class to continue to thrive. That means the auto industry keeps going, keeps doing well. To me, that's the most important thing,” said Mr. Nudi.

Nudi lost his job at Jeep during the 2008 recession but was rehired because of the auto bailout.

