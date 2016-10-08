BG robotics competition hosts 300 area students

Each team built a remote-controlled robot that had to navigate a cornfield that BGSU management majors had built (Source: WTOL)

Hundreds of high school students “bet the farm” that they had the best robotics team in the area on Saturday.

The students were competing in the fourth annual Falcon BEST event at Bowling Green State University.

300 students from seventeen area middle schools and high schools took part in the daylong event.

Each team built a remote-controlled robot that had to navigate a cornfield that BGSU management majors had built.

Identical kits were provided to each team who were challenged to outperform each other.

But it’s not just about technology. The competition also encourages teamwork.

"We're learning more than using tools to build something. We're learning how to implement each other's ideas and work together to create a robot that's unique and special to us,” said Alexandra Derrer, a student at Cardinal Stritch.

The three top teams at the event will advance to additional contests across the country and eventually the finals in Fargo, North Dakota.

Schools competing in the event included:

Anthony Wayne Local Schools

Bowling Green High Schools

Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School

EHOVE Career Center

Hamilton Southeastern High School

Maumee Valley Country Day School

McComb High School

Millstream Career Center

Patrick Henry High School

Paulding High School

Perrysburg High School

Port Clinton High School

Sandusky Central Catholic High School

St. Francis de Sales

St. Ursula Academy

Sylvania Southview

Vanguard Technology Center

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.