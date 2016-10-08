BG robotics competition hosts 300 area students - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BG robotics competition hosts 300 area students

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Each team built a remote-controlled robot that had to navigate a cornfield that BGSU management majors had built (Source: WTOL) Each team built a remote-controlled robot that had to navigate a cornfield that BGSU management majors had built (Source: WTOL)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Hundreds of high school students “bet the farm” that they had the best robotics team in the area on Saturday.

The students were competing in the fourth annual Falcon BEST event at Bowling Green State University.

300 students from seventeen area middle schools and high schools took part in the daylong event.

Each team built a remote-controlled robot that had to navigate a cornfield that BGSU management majors had built.

Identical kits were provided to each team who were challenged to outperform each other.

But it’s not just about technology. The competition also encourages teamwork.

"We're learning more than using tools to build something. We're learning how to implement each other's ideas and work together to create a robot that's unique and special to us,” said Alexandra Derrer, a student at Cardinal Stritch.

The three top teams at the event will advance to additional contests across the country and eventually the finals in Fargo, North Dakota.

Schools competing in the event included:

  • Anthony Wayne Local Schools
  • Bowling Green High Schools
  • Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School
  • EHOVE Career Center
  • Hamilton Southeastern High School
  • Maumee Valley Country Day School
  • McComb High School
  • Millstream Career Center
  • Patrick Henry High School
  • Paulding High School
  • Perrysburg High School
  • Port Clinton High School
  • Sandusky Central Catholic High School
  • St. Francis de Sales
  • St. Ursula Academy
  • Sylvania Southview
  • Vanguard Technology Center

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly