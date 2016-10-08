52-year-old man shot in home invasion, police look for suspects

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects after a 52-year-old man was shot during a home invasion.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday at Americana Mobile Home Park on Julia Street in Berlin Township.

Police say two male suspects entered the mobile home armed with handguns. The homeowner, a 52-year-old man, then began fighting with one of the gunmen. During the struggle the victim was shot once in the abdomen. The suspects then demanded money and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Both suspects were described as white males, approximately 20 to 30 years old, medium build with baseball style caps on and bandannas over their faces.

The victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton and is listed in stable condition.

The robbery and attempted murder are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Smith at 734-240-7548.

