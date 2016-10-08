Total Package Girl Leadership Summit empowers young ladies

Sometimes, it's tough growing up. Peer pressure, bullying and trying to fit in are all real issues adolescents face. But one group is encouraging young ladies to take advantage of girl power and make a difference in the world.

The Total Package Girl Leadership Summit targets girls ages 11 through 17, with a focus on empowering them.

The event will be held Sunday, October 16, at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theatre. There girls of all ages will share their stories and talk about how they stayed confident through their individual struggles.

Emma Carpenter is a brain cancer survivor and has been through bullying herself. She says she wants to inspire other girls to keep smiling.

The summit will be 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15. To register, call (419) 214-1300.

