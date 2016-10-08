Toledo police look for two charged in September murders

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are reporting an uptick of homicides in the month of September.

A third of 2016’s murders were committed last month. But over the weekend police charged four men each for their involvement in four separate murders. Two are behind bars, while two are still on the loose.

Lawrenczel Taylor, 19, was wanted for the murder of Corey Bowman Jr., 22. Back on Sept. 9, police responded to the 200 block of E. Hudson for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived to find Bowman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Taylor was already in custody at the Lucas County Jail on an unrelated robbery charge.

Marcus Harris, 24, was wanted for the murder of Daniel Drake, 20. On Sept. 22, police responded to the 900 block of Hamilton for a safety check. Officers arrived on scene to find Drake suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Drake was then pronounced dead at the scene. An Aggravated Murder warrant was then issued for Harris, and with the help of the U.S. Marshals, he was arrested Friday afternoon in the 2700 block of Tremainsville. Harris was interviewed and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Though charged at the same time, Lt. Dan Gerken says these crimes are not linked.

“They happened within a close period of time," Lt. Gerken said. "I think it was just coincidence that we had all the information."

It was help from the community and hard work by detectives that Lt. Gerken says got these deadly crimes solved.

"It’s a huge work load for us, but the best thing that came out of this is that we were able to get closure for the families,” Gerken said.

So far this year, there have been 23 homicides in Toledo and only 5 still remain unsolved.

Police are still looking for Darnell Walker, 26, and Devantee Osley, 22.

Walker is wanted for the murder of Bobby Gittens, 28. On Sept. 17, officers responded to the 600 block of Highland to find Gittens suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Gittens was treated at the scene and transported to St. Vincent's Hospital, where he later died. A Murder warrant was issued for Walker, who is still on the loose.

Osley is wanted for the murder of Ronald Goodlow, 31. On Sept. 28, officers responded to the 500 block of Austin to find Goodlow suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Goodlow was treated at the scene and transported to St. Vincent's Hospital, where he later died. A Murder warrant was issued for Osley, who is still on the loose.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Walker and Osley, they are asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.