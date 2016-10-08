Overnight crash on I-75 in Wood Co. stops traffic for over an hour

Overnight crash on I-75 in Wood Co. stops traffic for over an ho - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

An overnight crash on I-75 in Wood County stopped traffic for over an hour Saturday. 

It happened just after midnight about a mile and a half north of Wooster Street. Troopers say Nastassja Armstrong, 30, of Delaware, Ohio, was driving southbound on I-75 when for an unknown reason she drove off the right side of the road, over-corrected, and struck a concrete median, flipping her car. 

Armstrong and her passenger, Bethany Bunting, 32, of Delaware, Ohio, were cut out of the vehicle. Both were transported to St. Vincent's Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.  

Highway patrol says both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not considered to be a factor. 

Armstrong was cited for failure to control a vehicle as a result of the crash. 

Both north and southbound lanes of I-75 were closed while the site was cleaned up. The road has since reopened. 

