Clown with knife spotted on UT campus

The University of Toledo has become the latest victim of a clown scare.

And police say it happened right outside the Parks Tower dormitory.

Mackenzie Balsom was in her dorm when it happened.



"Just laying in bed and a bunch of people we're outside screaming of our dorm room. So I went outside with my roommates. Just a big group of people looking for this clown that was supposedly running around in the woods with a knife,” said Mackenzie.



Police say it was a group of girls that came in contact with someone dressed as a clown early Thursday morning.

And the person was holding what appeared to be a knife in an attempt to scare them.



“It needs to stop it really does. I mean it was kind one thing at first as a joke and now it’s, they have weapons and everything, it's not funny,” said



The chief of campus police says someone witnessed the scare and called it in.

But when they arrived, the so called clown was gone.

Students were alerted of the alleged scare with a letter.

It shares what happened and how these types of incidents are taken seriously and considered inappropriate.

"It certainly can be criminal and a violation of the student code of conduct affecting your student status,” said University of Toledo Police Chief Jeff Newton.

The chief says someone with a knife, whether dressed as a clown or not, is uncommon and unusual for campus.

He wants students to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity.

Meantime, Balsom says she's still uneasy about the clown scare.

"It's terrifying knowing if I need to go to the library or go and get something by myself that the predator is just on campus lurking," said Balsom.

The University of Toledo has become the latest victim of a clown scare.

And police say it happened right outside the Parks Tower dormitory.

Mackenzie Balsom was in her dorm when it happened.



"Just laying in bed and a bunch of people we're outside screaming of our dorm room. So I went outside with my roommates. Just a big group of people looking for this clown that was supposedly running around in the woods with a knife,” said Mackenzie.



Police say it was a group of girls that came in contact with someone dressed as a clown early Thursday morning.

And the person was holding what appeared to be a knife in an attempt to scare them.



“It needs to stop it really does. I mean it was kind one thing at first as a joke and now it’s, they have weapons and everything, it's not funny,” said



The chief of campus police says someone witnessed the scare and called it in.

But when they arrived, the so called clown was gone.

Students were alerted of the alleged scare with a letter.

It shares what happened and how these types of incidents are taken seriously and considered inappropriate.

"It certainly can be criminal and a violation of the student code of conduct affecting your student status,” said University of Toledo Police Chief Jeff Newton.

The chief says someone with a knife, whether dressed as a clown or not, is uncommon and unusual for campus.

He wants students to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity.

Meantime, Balsom says she's still uneasy about the clown scare.

"It's terrifying knowing if I need to go to the library or go and get something by myself that the predator is just on campus lurking," said Balsom.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.