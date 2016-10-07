Health Dept., DART tout life-saving benefits of Naloxone

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is reporting that at least 20 people are revived by Toledo Police monthly with Naloxone or Narcan.

Also, kits are available at the health department.

"You see those people who come in and are just desperate because they want to help out their loved one and this is an avenue for them to do that,” said Shannon Lands, with the Health Department.

After a short training session - Naloxone kits are free to those without insurance - but they are limited.

"We allow one kit per individual every 48 hours. We do not want it to get misused,” said Lands.

But many critics are concerned it is being abused - giving addicts a safety blanket when wanting to get high.

Members of the Sheriff's Offices Drug Abuse Response Team, or DART, say those concerns are unfounded.

"I don't think anyone purposely goes out to overdose and try and die and have their respiratory system shut down,” said Lt. Bobby Chromik, with the Lucas County DART team.

And rumors surfacing about Naloxone parties – where heroin addicts get together with plenty of naloxone on hand just in case - sound like an urban legend to DART.

“We have over 18 -hundred addicts in our program across Ohio and no one has heard of one of these parties,” said Lt. Chromik.

Lt. Chromik says he sees Naloxone having a positive effect on addicts.

“A lot of people have those moments when Narcan is applied to them because they almost died and they actually seek out DART or Team Recovery,” said Lt. Chromik.

