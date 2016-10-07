Wood Co. Democrats say Trump presidency wouldn't be good for working class

A group of Democrats gathered at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 50 hall in Wood County on Friday to talk about Donald Trump and jobs.

They were speaking out in opposition to a Mike Pence campaign stop in Rossford on Friday. Pence is Donald Trump's running mate.

The chair of the Wood County Democrats joined other leaders who wanted to shed light on what they said is Trump's history of importing steel from China.

"I think this is just another part of the Trump/Pence plan to make it seem like they're in favor of the working class and they're going to put them in front of this audience," said Mike Zickar chair of Wood County Democrats. "But on November 8 Rossford is not going to vote for Trump/Pence."

Rossford is home to at least two large manufacturing companies, IPS and Pilkington Glass.

