Construction to begin at Former Fiberglass Tower

The former Fiberglass tower, now named The Tower on the Maumee, is the highest point in downtown Toledo, a prominent part of our skyline, and has sat vacant for 20 years.

But, by the end of next year, that will all change.

Today the Eyde company announced the city of Toledo has issued them the building permits for their 30 million dollar renovation of the 28 floor, 350 thousand square foot building.

The Eyde company renamed the building The Tower on the Maumee a few years back, but are now finally ready to implement their renovation plan.

"We are extremely excited to bring life back to a building that has been sitting here vacant for over 20 years." said Eyde Company CFO Mark Clouse.

The first floor will offer retail space, while the 2nd through 17th will be available for business space.

And the top 10 floors will be developed into 106 apartments featuring multiple floor plans, and inarguably on of the best view in the city.

The Eyde company originally wanted to renovate the entire building for office space when they purchased the tower back in 1998.

But with the thriving climate in downtown, Eyde officials say a mix use for the building is exactly what downtown needs.

"Timing is really the thing. We have Promedica coming to downtown Toledo and a lot of activity in our city. Which is exciting and motivating for us." said Clouse.

Construction at the Tower on the Maumee is expected to be complete in 14 months.

