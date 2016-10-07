TFD teaches CPR to students, can help in heroin overdoses

Friday was an eye-opening experience for Start High School students.

The students learned that many people who overdose on heroin, go into cardiac arrest.

They also learned the tools to help save them.

Students taking CPR and First Aid at Start High got a hands-on lesson from the Toledo Fire Department in what they've been studying in books.

The fire department used a real-life scenario to teach CPR.

"They literally found the syringe in their arm, which we do find that on the fire department and we started our whole, live, CPR situation, just like we do in the streets today," said Dennis Kookoothe, who is the public educator for TFD.

Kookoothe says the CPR can help keep the person who has overdosed alive, until they can get there to administer Narcan.

"People will find them in the restrooms. We're doing CPR in the lobbies and to take care of them. So we're trying just to make that awareness," said Kookoothe.

The CPR and First Aid class isn't new to Start High School, but this particular lesson is.

"Kinda explaining to the kids really what is going on in the community and that way it gives them a little more awareness and brings home all of the paperwork they've been having to do," said Barb Crigger, who teaches the class.

The fire department wants the students to not only learn the dangers of heroin and how to help save a life, but also learn what the job of a firefighter entails.

"By the time we're into the scenario, there isn't one kid who just isn't glued to what we're doing. So I think we're making a difference," said Kookoothe.

