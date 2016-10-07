Ohio voters split over presidential candidate support



Ohio has a track record of picking the President – voters here have gotten it right in every election since 1964 .

The rust belt is considered a must win for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Still, both candidates have more work to do.

Trump needs to overcome the lack of support from the state’s top Republican and Clinton needs a strong showing from her base.

The women in Rita Lopez's ladies-only bowling league in Youngstown say it's not polite to mix pins and politics, but are willing to make an exception in such an exceptional election year.

"I'm very excited about Hillary. She looks like she’s doing what needs to be done for this country," said Clinton supporter Rita.

In 2012, President Obama won Youngstown's Mahoning County by a 2 to 1 margin.



"I would like to see the Ohio Valley stay Democratic," said Rita. "It's very close now, and I'm nervous it's not. I think this country is not ready to do a black man, followed by a white woman."

Mickey Garling and Chris Pavlick are both registered Democrats. Garling plans to vote for Donald Trump. Pavlick is undecided as are ten percent of voters in Ohio.

"I'm listening, taking it all in," said Pavlick.

When asked if there is a chance he would vote for Donald Trump, Pavlick said there is.

"But he has to show me he’s for the middle class. I think I am a little prejudiced that he comes from the upper class, and he doesn’t understand what the middle class stands for, and what we go through," said Pavlick.

Mickey Garling says she is already convinced.

"I think he is the one who can get this country going," said Mickey.

Mahoning County's unemployment rate is nearly a percentage point higher than the national average. Five point eight compared to four point nine.

30-year-old Davon Johnson is looking for a job after being laid off.

He's voting for Trump even though his godfather, Larry Speed, is for Clinton.

Both agree the economy is the most important issue, but don't agree on who is going to do a better job with the economy.

"He's went bankrupt and came back and went bankrupt again and came back, that is what we need. someone who is going to get us out of this hole we are in," said Davon.

"Business is different, business is different than dealing with the country," said Larry.

Trump could use the help of the state's Republican governor but so far John Kasich has not endorsed him.

Lifelong Republican Roger Weiss picked Kasich in the primary but plans to vote for Clinton in November.



"I'm sure he's really smart. I just don't like his demeanor," said Roger.

For Trump supporter Dan Anderson, Trump's demeanor is a selling point.

"He has new ideas, new and refreshing, even though he says a lot of goofball things," said Dan.

As the polls attest, the vote in Ohio, at least at this point, seems to be anybody's game.

