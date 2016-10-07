Don't Waste Your Money: Don't fall for this fake celebrity endorsement

Face it: people love products endorsed by celebrities - whether its Peyton Manning, Lebron James or Valerie Bertinelli.

The problem is that some celebrity endorsements are phony, and shoppers are once again falling for the ruse every day.

Newest Target: Joy Behar

Have you heard that Joy Behar is retiring from ABC's The View? That's true, but some of the reasons you may hear for it are not.

"Fake news" websites are popping up claiming the real reason she is leaving is "to sell an amazing anti-aging cream that she's developed." Unfortunately, she's developed no such thing.

The website MousePrint.org says bogus news articles were everywhere 5 years ago, until the FTC shut them down as scams.

You may remember seeing some of them: They used images of Oprah, Rachel Ray and especially Dr Oz, to peddle questionable weight-loss products, products that often didn't work and that the celebrities did not endorse.

They used buzzwords like "purple acai" and "green tea extract" to peddle expensive supplements.

What Happens When you Order

And from the doesn't that stink file, the risk you face if you fall for these fake news reports.

If you believe that Joy Behar is going to sell her own anti-aging cream, you just might sign up for a free trial offer - a trial that will charge your credit or debit card as much as $90 every month if you don't cancel within 7 or 14 days.

You'll say "doesn't that stink!"

MousePrint says be on the lookout for websites like "Entertainment Today," that mixes legitimate names like Entertainment Tonight and the Today show, to grab your attention, and ultimately your credit card number (it is not affiliated with either show).

My advice?

MousePrint suggests you be especially careful with Facebook or online ads using a celebrity's face. Read the endorsement carefully, and if there is any question do some more research.

A simple search would reveal that Joy Behar is not selling an anti-wrinkle cream.

