Underground Printing opens up shop near UT campus

Students at the University of Toledo have a new business to satisfy their customized clothing needs.

Underground Printing opened its first Ohio location near the UT student bookstore in the former Independent Collegian location.

The company is based in Michigan and has stores near college campuses.

"We're very conveniently located right on campus, and we do have collegiate licensing and Greek licensing. So especially for the Greek system and anyone on campus, if you want a shirt made, we can do it. And we have no minimum, so it can just be one shirt," said Amanda Gray, Underground Printing.

The store's staff is made up of Toledoans and UT students.

