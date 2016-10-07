Flights to Florida, South Carolina canceled at Detroit Metro due to Hurricane Matthew

Across the country, millions are being impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

The massive storm is forcing people here at home to change their travel plans. Thousands of flights are already canceled through the weekend, including up in Detroit.

Detroit Metro saw several cancellations Friday, including flights to Florida and South Carolina due to Hurricane Matthew.

One man told WTOL 11 he was on his way back home to Florida and had to rebook his flight at least four times.

Another said he has family in Florida and the storm in concerning.

"I'm a little bit concerned, you know, obviously, with the storm, their about five, six miles inland, so we're worried about the storm surge and flooding. And they have a canal right behind their house, so obviously it's a concern for us as well," said one traveler.

Flights could be canceled through Saturday depending on how the storm hits.

