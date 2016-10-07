Michigan, Ohio robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous captured near Cincinnati

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The man who robbed a cigarette store in Tiffin, and robbed two banks in Ypsilanti Township was caught outside of Cincinnati Friday.

The FBI were on the hunt for Todd Keith, who they said was armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of the Butt-Hut of America in Tiffin Friday morning. He is also accused of robbing both the Chase and Key Bank in Ypsilanti Township, and was involved in a shootout Thursday night in Michigan with police.

MOBILE USERS: View surveillance photos of the robbery here

He was tracked to Perkins Township Thursday night, and law enforcement lost him in a chase exceeding 120 mph.

A $1,500 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

The search came to Adams County, Ohio, where authorities conducted a six-hour long search.

Schools in the area were place on lockdown during the search, though authorities said they had no reason to believe students were in any danger.

Todd Kieth was caught after ditching his car Friday evening.

Keith has a record in Michigan and Ohio dating back to 2001, including theft and assault charges.

He also has four charges of breaking and entering in 2015 in Michigan.

