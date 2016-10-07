Lockdown at Dundee Schools lifted, suspect of threat in custody

A lockdown at Dundee Community Schools on Friday has been lifted and a suspect police say is responsible is in custody.

The school district went into a "soft lockdown" around 8:15 a.m. as a precaution, after a report of a threat made by a former student.

Dundee Police Chief Todd Opperman says they picked up the 17-year-old suspect from a relative's house, hours after his family was apparently going to drop him off.



He says the teen wasn't cooperative.



The boy is accused of talking to a friend about obtaining guns to threaten the Dundee School District. Police say that friend told his mom, who then called police.



"It's very brave for an informant to come forward, and kudos to him for stepping up and letting us know what's going on," said Chief Opperman.

"If something doesn't happen, that's great and fantastic, that's the end outcome that we wanna see," said Dave Uhl, Dundee Village manager. "But it's very, very important, I can't stress enough, if somebody has the information please contact your police immediately."

Chief Opperman says they're looking to charge the teen, but couldn't get into the details of those charges.

Superintendent Edward Manuszak remained in close contact with law enforcement throughout the day. He said one of his liaison officers notified school administration about the threat on Friday morning.

All academic buildings in the district were included in the soft lockdown, including Riverside Academy, an adult education center.

"Kids are safe; we take that exceptionally seriously. In fact, I just had a community member walk by, just before I was talking to all of you, saying that she really appreciated the high degree of communication that we've offered as a district. We're going to continue to do that to our families," said Edward Manuszak, superintendent. "The administration and the staff acted in a professional and calm manner, and that's what you would hope in these types of situations, because they are going to act in the best interest of these students, because they treat them like their own children."

Manuszak also said he would prefer if parents did not pick up their children, but that they would be allowed to if they wished.

Each building in the district had law enforcement present.

Manuszak said he talked with law enforcement about whether to go into lockdown or soft lockdown and determined soft was better.

A soft lockdown means all the doors are locked, but students are able to move freely from class to class, eat lunch and use the restroom.

"On the inside of the building, business is normal," said Manuszak.

Parents had good things to say about the way the school handled the situation.

"I walk in and all of a sudden it's like - chaos kinda broke out," said Melissa Fairchild, a Dundee parent.



Fairchild says she was dropping off her son, Cody, at the Dundee Middle School when the school went into a soft lockdown.



She says school staff handled the situation appropriately.



"They didn't freak out, you know what I mean, they stayed very calm, and they made a point to make sure all their students were safe and accounted for," said Fairchild.

Superintendent Eddie Manuszak says he appreciates Fairchild's recognition of school staff.

"It's just us reassuring to us that we're really putting into place all the things that we've learned along the way, all the training that we've had," said Manuszak.

To top it all off, Friday was a big day for Dundee - it's homecoming.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.