Vacant house fire spreads to neighboring home

Firefighters were busy Friday morning battling a vacant house fire in central Toledo.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the 1200 block of Bancroft near Chestnut. Crews say the fire spread to a neighboring home.

That area of Bancroft was shutdown as crews continued to work to put out the fire. A morning bus stop was also moved a couple of blocks away.

We're told the vacant home will be demolished.

The neighboring home suffered some heat damage.

No one was hurt.

