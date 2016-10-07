Police: 41-year-old woman hit by car in Old West End - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: 41-year-old woman hit by car in Old West End

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police respond after pedestrian hit in the Old West End. 

It happened around 6:10 a.m. on West Bancroft near Ashland. Police say a 41-year-old woman was hit by a car. 

That woman has been taken to the hospital with what we're told were serious injuries. 

Her current condition is unknown. 

