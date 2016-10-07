Police: 41-year-old woman hit by car in Old West End

Toledo police respond after pedestrian hit in the Old West End.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. on West Bancroft near Ashland. Police say a 41-year-old woman was hit by a car.

That woman has been taken to the hospital with what we're told were serious injuries.

Her current condition is unknown.

