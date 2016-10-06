How you can sign up: Volunteers needed to help Red Cross with Hurricane Matthew

You may not know it, but The American Red Cross is looking for you.

"We really need some additional volunteers to step up," said Executive Director of the Northwest Ohio Chapter Rachel Hepner-Zawodny.

She says right now they are putting the call out for volunteers who are interested in helping people affected by Hurricane Matthew. They are looking for the healthy, the helpful, and those who can give two to three weeks in time.

The process starts by simply signing up online and passing a background check.

"There are some online training modules, there's a little bit of face to face as well, but really we can get somebody ready to deploy in about 48 hours or so," said Hepner-Zawodny.

Kathy McVicker has been a volunteer for 11 years and first helped with disaster relief after Hurricane Katrina. She says the organization trains you so you can do whatever fits for you.

"You can drive a truck, you can feed people, you can do IT work. There's just a multitude of things that need to come together to make a good result when there's been a disaster in the area," said McVicker.

But be prepared to deal with a range of emotions and potentially people who have lost everything.

"You have to be prepared to be potentially the best thing on somebody's worst day," said Hepner-Zawodny.

McVicker says during a time that can be extremely stressful, the work can also be extremely rewarding. So don't be scared to act.

"You leave with a feeling of accomplishment, a feeling of gratitude, and really a renewed sense of faith in humanity," said McVicker.

