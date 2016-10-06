Local family isn't letting Hurricane Matthew interrupt their vacation

Most people are fleeing parts of Florida to get away from Hurricane Matthew, but some are heading down to the Sunshine State despite treacherous conditions, like the Salazar family.

Melissa and Samuel are heading to their condo near Tampa and St. Petersburg with their kids to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary. The Allegiant Airlines flight out of Toledo Express Airport to take them there was running two hours late on Thursday night, but who cares.

“A hurricane only lasts a couple hours then there is sun. It doesn’t last a week. There’s a couple hours. Gone. It’ll be clear by Saturday morning” said Melissa Raber Salazar.

Optimism despite more than 2,000 flights being cancelled along Florida’s East Coast. Luckily, the Gulf Coast is being spared.

“It’s just high winds and heavy rain. That’s all. I just hope it doesn’t turn into hurricane conditions when we’re down there” said Samuel Salazar.

The Salazars are lucky. Allegiant’s only flight to Florida out of Toledo on Friday has already been cancelled.

If you’re flying into areas socked by Hurricane Matthew, it’s recommended you contact your airline to re-book tickets. In most cases, airlines are waiving re-booking fees.

Meanwhile, vacation plans for the Salazar family will not be interrupted by a dangerous category 4 hurricane. Little Zachary already has his plans to walk on the beach at 5:00 a.m.

