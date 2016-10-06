Indians vs. Red Sox preview

The city of Cleveland is coming alive again with sports fans all looking forward to game one of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Boston Red Sox.

It wasn't too long ago that some of these same fans were lining the streets of Cleveland to celebrate the Cavaliers NBA Championship.

Since then the Indians went on a franchise record 14-straight wins, clinched the American League Central and now have their sights set on a championship of their own.

While memes and social media posts have shown LeBron James handing off the baton to the Indians, as if to say 'it's your turn,' Tribe manager Terry Francona says him and his team can't get too caught up in the hype if they're to remain successful.

"Being a fan, I understand it's been awhile," Francona said. "For the city I was thrilled when the Cavs won. It's hard not to be caught up in that. The timing was kind of unique when we went on a 14-game run right after that. But other than that, I don't think it's far to the players to go back 67 years. We try not to go much past yesterday."

The last time Cleveland and Boston were playing October baseball was back in 2013. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series that postseason. As for the Indians, they fell at home 4-0 to the Rays.

For some fans, they were at that Wild Card game in 2013, and they're hoping for a different outcome this time around for the boys of summer.

"There is nothing like October baseball," said Ken Kaus, longtime Cleveland fan. "I was here in 2013 for the game, and just got a little taste of what that is, and I'm looking to a much better taste of it this year. And I think we have a secret weapon in Tito, so I'm hoping, I think so, I think we're going to go."

With many hopeful fans, comes some long road trips for this game. One 8-year-old boy came in from New Jersey with his dad to watch the Tribe in action, and he has a pretty positive prediction for Cleveland.

"He got the tickets on Monday night and when we were going to bed he told me we were going," said James Brady.

As for what he's looking forward to the most -- "they're going to win," Brady said.

If you look back at the playoff history between the Indians and the Red Sox, it's split 2-2. As for the 2016 regular season, the two went head-to-head six times, Boston coming away with four victories.

But those games were all played before the end of May.

Since then the Indians had their 14-game win streak in June and the Red Sox had an 11-game win streak in September -- making this series arguably an offensive battle.

Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello voiced his concern earlier this week about the Tribe's lethal base-running ability -- the Indians were fourth in the MLB with 134 stolen bases, Boston was ranked 13th -- a comment Indians' outfielder Rajai Davis had some thoughts on.

'That actually puts some pressure on pitching," Davis said. "If he's talking about it, it means he's thinking about it."

As for Francona's concerns, it lies with the Red Sox's lineup, particularly David Ortiz.

"It would mean more if [David Ortiz] announces his retirement today,' Francona said. "I love David, I don't want to him to beat us. And when he's in the batter's box, it makes me nervous. The problem is, the guys in front of him and the guy's behind him make me more nervous."

And rightfully so, Boston led the MLB in team batting average (.282), on-base percentage (.348) and slugging percentage (.461).

But that aside, Tribe fans still think this is the year.

"It's good because it gets people kind of looking at us as a city of champions since we have that going for us rather than looking at us as the mistake on the lake as history puts us," said Chris Becker, Indians fan.