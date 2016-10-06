Toledo Public Schools urges students to get vaccinations

The Lucas County Health Department's Holland location was the site for Thursday's Shots-4-Tots program. Not many students showed up for that meningitis vaccination, which could mean big numbers downtown Friday.

Between 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, about 30 junior high and high school students were on hand to get their vaccinations.

These kids will not be permitted back to school until they get the proper shots. With the deadline now upon us, many are showing up at once.

"Be patient, please be patient with us." Kari Hepfinger of the health department said about the potential wait time. "We want to make sure your child leaves with everything they need for school. We want to make sure you have all of your paper work and that paper work is up to date. we even fill a form out for the parents so they can take it back to school."

Another clinic will be held Friday at the health department's downtown location at 635 N Erie St, Toledo, OH 43604 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

