Athlete of the Week: Zach Buescher

A year ago, Zach Buescher led St. John's boy's soccer team into the state final four. He scored 22 goals over the course of the season.

Now the senior's is focusing on distributing the ball. His assists totals are up, and that is making the Titan's offense even stronger.

"I would say as a team moving the ball ... keeping the ball on the ground and then creating chances like that has made us successful," Buescher said.

Tom Shook has coached the game for 24 years, and he says Buescher is as good as it gets when it comes to unselfish play.

"The biggest thing he brings to the team selflessness, an example for the kids below him to aspire to go out and try to make everybody better," Shook said.

When his high school career is over, there is more soccer ahead as Buescher accepted a scholarship to Bowling Green. But that's not his focus right now.

"We want to make another good run in the state playoffs, so that's in my immediate future," Buescher said.

The high school soccer state playoffs is about two week away.

