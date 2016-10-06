FedEx Ground hiring hundreds of holiday workers at Perrysburg Hub

It's that time of year, businesses are gearing up for the holiday shopping rush. If you're looking for some extra cash and don't mind a little manual labor, FedEx Ground in Perrysburg has a job for you.

The company is looking to hire more than 700 employees as soon as possible.

"In the height of the season, we're going to have over 500 thousand packages a day we need to sort. Currently, there's 275 to 280 thousand," said Erik Vidra, Assistant Hub Manager.

Vidra says FedEx's peak season will be even greater than last year and the additional 700 plus employees the company is looking to hire may not be just temporary jobs.

"Based on forecasts, many of the seasonal employees we do hire will have the opportunity to stay on with us after the holiday," said Vidra.

It happened for Tyrone Combs. He started as a package handler about ten years ago.

"I was able to advance my career through the company and now I'm a sort manager," said Combs.

The jobs start at $11.60 per hour, with multiple pay increases in the first six months. The jobs also come with full benefits and a tuition reimbursement program.

You have to be 18 years old, pass a background check and be able to lift and sort packages.

"We're looking for energetic people who are motivated to join a team and make a difference for the holiday season," said Vidra.

If you would like to apply for a job, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.