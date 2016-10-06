Money Talks News: Things to buy in October

Fall is finally here, which means falling prices on some of your favorite buys.

With 2017 flooding showrooms, October’s a good month to find deals on 2016 models. The longer you wait, the better the prices, but selection will get slimmer as the year winds down.

October is known as shoulder season in the travel business, the time between peak and off-season, and a good time to snag deals, especially in Europe. Another good buy is jeans. Last year, Amazon discounted some designer brand by 50 percent and offered free shipping.

Experts say you’ll get better deals on electronics next month, especially around Black Friday.

Also, it’s a bad time to buy winter clothes. Too early in the season for deals. It’s best to wait until Black Friday for these items too.

Since new model appliances come out in September, October’s not bad, but experts say wait until November.

For more information on other things to buy during the month of October, visit moneytalksnews.com

