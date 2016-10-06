Big Board Friday preview: Week 7

It's hard to believe there are only four games left in the regular season, and teams across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are hoping to secure a playoff spot in Week 7 of Big Board Friday.

The marquee game this week features two undefeated schools looking to place themselves in the driver's seat for conference championship, Patrick Henry(6-0) visiting Swanton (6-0).

Patrick Henry has been in cruise control their entire season, with only one game (against Liberty Center) being decided by one score. Last week, Patrick Henry added a 34-7 win over Archbold to their list of blowouts this season.

The Patriot's defense has been the anchor of this year's team, allowing only 12 points per game. Patrick Henry's season high points allowed was 27, a game where the offense put up 47 points of their own.

However, if there was one team in the Northwest Ohio Conference performing better than Patrick Henry, it's their opponent Swanton.

Swanton is coming off a 51-0 shutout victory over Evergreen, their second consecutive shutout and third this season.

The Bulldogs have been nothing short of dominant on both sides of the ball. The offense is averaging 46 points per game, while the defense has given up only 33 total points through six games.

Swanton's average margin of victory is 40 points, with the closest being a 28 point margin in a 42-14 victory against Archbold.

Swanton and Patrick Henry will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night. Jordan Strack will be live at Patrick Henry after the game.

St. John's (4-2) is hoping to rebound this week against Clay (1-5).

St. John's is coming after a 44-30 loss against Findlay.

St. John's offense has been their strength this season, scoring an average of 38 points per game.

However, in their two losses this year against Fremont Ross and Findlay, the Titans gave up 38 and 44 points respectively.

Clay's season is spinning out of control. The Eagles dropped all three games in a brutal start to conference play against Central Catholic (6-0), Findlay (6-0), and Whitmer (4-2).

In their five losses this season, Clay's defense gave up an average of 43 points. Meanwhile the offense has scored more than 20 points once this season, a 28-7 win against Waite.

St. John's and Clay kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night at St. John's High School. Danielle Dwyer will have live reports on the game at Frickers in Maumee, featuring the St. John's band.

Central Catholic (6-0) is looking to hold on to the Irish Knight trophy another year against rival St. Francis (0-6).

Central Catholic will come into the game as a heavy favorite after obliterating one opponent after another on their schedule.

Last week, the Fighting Irish beat Fremont Ross 35-18. The score was 35-0 at halftime.

After edging out Bishop Hartley 31-28 in the opening game, Central Catholic have won each subsequent game by an average of 30 points. In many games, Central Catholic have played back-ups for much of the second half.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, St. Francis has been unable to put together a win this season, including last week's 39-5 loss against Lima Senior.

St. Francis has issues on both sides of the ball. The Knights' offense is averaging 18 points per game, while the defense is giving up 41 points per game.

St. Francis and Central Catholic kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night at St. Francis.

Other notable games this week include:

Findlay at Lima Senior

Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Springfield at Northview

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Southview at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Maumee

Ann Arbor-Huron at Bedford

Edison at Clyde

Huron at Port Clinton

Genoa at Eastwood

Fostoria at Rossford

Liberty Center at Wauseon

Start at Scott

Bowsher at Woodward

Montpelier at Gibsonburg

Morenci at Whiteford

Remember to download the Big Board app for live scoring updates during Friday's biggest games. And then remember to tune into Dunn Chevy Buick Big Board Friday at 11:15 p.m. for highlights and live reports.

Follow WTOL:



Download our news app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.