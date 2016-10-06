Testimony wraps up in trial against Sandusky pastor accused of sex crimes

The final witness in the trial against Richard Mick, a pastor accused of multiple sex crimes, stepped down Thursday morning in Sandusky.

According to the Sandusky Register, the state rested their case.

Meanwhile, defense attorney K. Ronald Bailey decided earlier in the case that he would not participate in any trial proceedings. Bailey refused to cross-examine any of the state witness, nor did he call any witnesses of his own.

Bailey filed several motions during the pretrial portion of the case, hoping to convince the judge to declare a mistrial.

Bailey may face contempt charges due to his conduct.

Five alleged victims, including two men, two women, and a male teenager, all testified Mick raped them or touched them inappropriately while they were children. Sandusky police detective Ken Nixon also testified, giving the jury a summary of his investigation.

Closing arguments are set to begin Friday.

